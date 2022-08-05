August 4 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Announces No Change in the Winner of the Republican Primary race for Secretary of State and Republican Primary race for Senate District 9

Denver, August 4, 2022 - Today, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that all 64 canvass boards signed off on the requested Statewide Recount results for the Republican Secretary of State Primary Race. Additionally, El Paso County’s canvass board confirmed its recount abstract for the requested State Republican Primary race for Senate District 9.

The winner in each race, as initially confirmed by canvass boards and certified by the Secretary of State on July 25, has been confirmed again in the recount. The recount confirmed that Pam Anderson is the winner of the Republican Primary race for Secretary of State. Paul Lundeen has been confirmed as the winner of the Republican Primary race for Senate District 9.

“The recounts are complete and confirm once again that Colorado elections are safe and secure. Accepting the outcome of free and fair elections is a cornerstone of American democracy. Disinformation and frivolous lawsuits do not change the fact that there are winners and losers in an election,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

“I commend election workers from across the state and from my office for conducting this recount. In the face of unparalleled pressure and scrutiny, they have stayed focused on our ultimate goal: ensuring that every eligible Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated voter has their voice heard,” Secretary Griswold continued. “Repeating a lie over and over does not make it true. Colorado’s elections are secure, and voters’ can be confident in them.”

The final vote tallies as determined by the recount each race can be found below:

Statewide Recount for the Republican Secretary of State Primary Race

Candidate Net Change in Votes Percentage of Vote Total Pam Anderson +13 43.06% Tina Peters +13 28.86% Mike O'Donnell +11 28.08%

State Republican Primary race for Senate District 9

Candidate Net Change in Votes Percentage of Vote Total Paul Lundeen +1 66.36% Lynda Zamora Wilson 0 33.64%

The certified funds provided to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office by the candidates requesting recounts – $255,912.33 from Tina Peters in the Republican Secretary of State Primary race and $20,819.87 from Lynda Zamora Wilson in the State Republican Primary race for Senate District 9 – will be distributed to counties to cover their costs for the requested recount. Any funds that were not used by the counties for the requested recount will be returned to the appropriate candidate.

On Monday, July 11, Colorado began the statewide bipartisan Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA) – a post-election audit that gives a statistical level of confidence that the outcome of an election is correct. Bipartisan county audit boards successfully completed the audit on Thursday, July 14. The reported winner in all the audited races was confirmed. No race in the 2022 State Primary Election required an automatic recount.

The recounts were lawfully conducted and adhered to the governing Colorado laws and rules.