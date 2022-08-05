Officials Seek Public’s Help in Bigelow Street Fire Investigation 

QUINCY — Quincy Fire Chief Joseph Jackson, Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a suspicious fire that left more than a dozen people displaced on Bigelow Street this weekend

“We’re asking anyone who has information on Sunday’s fire to share it with investigators,” Chief Keenan said. “Photos, video, or personal observations from the scene could be very helpful here. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they wish.”

“This fire was proof that working smoke alarms save lives,” said Chief Jackson. “An early-morning fire in a house full of people could have been a devastating tragedy. If not for the smoke alarms, these residents could have lost much more than their home. If you do one thing tonight, please check your smoke alarms and be sure they’re working properly.”

“We’re deeply relieved that everyone made it out of the building safely,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “As we investigate the circumstances surrounding this fire, I want to remind everyone that the Arson Watch Reward Program takes confidential tips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you have information on any suspicious fire, you can share it anonymously.”

Anyone with information on Sunday’s fire, its origin, or individuals involved is asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The Arson Watch Reward Program is operated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that solves or detects arson crimes. All calls are confidential. Tipsters may also contact Quincy Police detectives at 617-745-5774.

The July 31 fire at 100 Bigelow St. is being jointly investigated by the Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives.

