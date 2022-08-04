Gov. Kemp: GOP Governors Respond to Washington Democrats' Reckless Tax and Spending Proposals

GEORGIA, August 4 - Atlanta, GA – Today, governors of the following states, led by Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, united in providing a response to Democrats' reckless tax and spending proposals: Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.

"The Democrats’ solution to 40-year high inflation is passing another reckless tax and spending spree to the tune of $740 billion, affecting Americans in every tax bracket," said the coalition of Republican governors. "While denying a recession, Democrats want to raise taxes on businesses and manufacturers, which will force higher costs onto consumers, worsen inflation, and aggravate shortages. With sky-high prices at the pump, the last thing Americans need is for Democrats to punish energy producers, which will ultimately hurt working families struggling to pay for gas, goods, food, and utilities. Our citizens cannot afford Joe Biden’s broken promises on taxes and Democrats’ inflationary spending that will only exacerbate the economic crisis they created.”

The governors of the aforementioned states will continue doing their part to alleviate the burden placed on citizens as a result of inflation - including actions like Governor Kemp’s suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax, tax refund, and state income tax cut - but the federal government must act sensibly and quickly to reverse course.