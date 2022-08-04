Pop the cork! Kelowna vineyard wins major national wine award

CANADA, August 4 - A family-owned winery with a strong commitment to organic farming is the 2022 WineAlign National Wine Awards winery of the year.

CedarCreek Estate Winery received the prestigious award at the recent WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada, besting more than 250 other wineries.

“Congratulations to the team at CedarCreek for this incredible achievement recognizing your hard work and skill in producing delicious wines,” said Agriculture and Food Minister Lana Popham. “Family-owned and operated wineries are at the heart of many B.C. communities, and I want to thank the B.C. wineries that participated in this national competition, showcasing B.C. wines and their well-earned reputation on a national stage.”

For more than 40 years, CedarCreek has been producing wines in an area with unique soil characteristics that overlooks Okanagan Lake, in the sub-geographical indication (sub-GI) of South Kelowna Slopes. Sub-GIs are an official protected term under B.C. law, used to help consumers identify B.C. wines’ origins.

“The shift to regenerative farming and 100% organic winemaking has been a huge amount of work and commitment on a grand scale,” said Taylor Whelan, winemaker at CedarCreek. “Winning the WineAlign winery of the year title is a reflection of all our hard work and the changes we have made to maximize the potential of our vineyards. As a result, we’ve seen dramatic increases in soil quality and corresponding improvements in vine health that are ultimately expressed in the quality of our wines that are the best we have ever produced at CedarCreek.”

Six other B.C. wineries were also ranked in the top 10 at the awards:

Spearhead Winery, Kelowna: third (and awarded Best-Performing Small Winery)

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, Kelowna: fourth

La Frenz Estate Winery, Penticton: fifth

Black Hills Estate Winery, Oliver: seventh

Fort Berens Estate Winery, Lillooet: eighth

Bordertown Vineyards & Estate Winery, Osoyoos: ninth

“It’s great to see such outstanding recognition for B.C. wineries,” said Miles Prodan, president and CEO, Wine Growers British Columbia. “B.C. wine growers are passionate craftsmen and women who, through their efforts, offer world-class wines to be enjoyed.”

Quick Facts:

In 2022, 24 judges tasted 1,890 entries from more than 250 wineries.

The entries came from eight provinces, with B.C. having 137 entries and the highest of any province.

This is the third time CedarCreek Estate Winery has won winery of the year; its previous wins were in 2005 and 2001.

As of 2021, all CedarCreek vineyards are Ecocert certified organic.

Learn More:

Full results of the 2022 Wine Align National Wine Awards of Canada: https://www.winealign.com/awards/2022/07/29/2022-nwac-results/

CedarCreek Estate Winery: https://www.cedarcreek.bc.ca/

Wines of British Columbia: https://winebc.com