FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUESDAY, AUG. 2, 2022 CONTACT: Sandy Stewart, assistant commissioner

919-707-3015, sandy.stewart@ncagr.gov Kaleb Rathbone, assistant commissioner

828-558-1074, kaleb.rathbone@ncagr.gov 11 counties eligible for the Western NC Agricultural Crop Loss Program for damages and losses from Tropical Storm Fred and April 2021 freeze

Alexander, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, McDowell, Mitchell, Wilkes and Yancey counties added

RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced that farmers in 11 additional counties are eligible for the Western N.C. Agricultural Crop Loss Program for damages and losses due to flooding and excessive rain from Tropical Storm Fred and an April 2021 freeze and frost. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. A total of $10 million is available.

Counties include: Cherokee, Clay, Jackson and Macon counties for damage and losses from flooding and excessive rain from Tropical Storm Fred.

And, Alexander, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, Mitchell, Wilkes and Yancey counties for damage and losses from the April 2021 freeze and frost in Western North Carolina. “We offered a similar program in Western N.C. with an April deadline. This effort expands the reach of that initial program, recognizing there was additional losses outside the first counties,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This program only applies to the counties listed, and I encourage farmers to submit their application for assistance quickly to ensure they meet the Aug. 31 deadline.” For Tropical Storm Fred damage, the program will cover losses of crops, feed, livestock, aquaculture and farm infrastructure for farmers in Cherokee, Clay, Jackson and Macon counties. The agricultural commodities must have been planted but not harvested, or for aquaculture commodities raised on or before, Aug. 17, 2021. To be eligible for assistance for freeze damage under the program, a person must have experienced a verifiable loss of agricultural commodities as a result of the April 2021 freeze disaster and the person’s farm must be located in Alexander, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, Mitchell, Wilkes and Yancey counties. Commodities in this program include: apples, corn, forages, grapes, nursery crops, potatoes, soybeans, sweet corn, tobacco, tomatoes, wheat, specialty crops and other fruits and vegetables. Stored grain is not included in the program. Livestock commodities include aquaculture, cattle, sheep, swine, goats, farmed cervids and bison. The application and required forms can be downloaded from the NCDA&CS website at www.ncagr.gov. For questions about the program in general, call 866-747-9823. Applicants may also reach out to their local cooperative extension or Farm Service Agency offices for application support. -hso-2