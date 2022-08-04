MAINE, August 4 - Back to current news.

Anna Love Named Chief of Investigations Division

August 4, 2022

Attorney General's Office

Love is the First Woman to Hold Chief Position

AUGUSTA –Attorney General Aaron Frey is proud to announce the hiring of Anna Love, new Chief of the Investigations Division. Love is the first woman to ever serve in the role. She is a veteran investigator who comes to the Office from the Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police. Love began her impressive 25-year tenure with the Maine State Police as a Trooper and moved up the ranks throughout her career. She was nominated for Trooper of the Year three times, both as a Trooper and a detective. Most recently, she coordinated and managed personnel investigations as a Professional Standards Lieutenant. She was the first female lieutenant to run the Maine Information and Analysis Center and oversaw the academy and specialty teams for the Maine State Police as well. As a lieutenant in the Maine State Police, she helped create a scholarship fund for young women entering the field of law enforcement. She replaces longtime Chief Brian MacMaster in Office of the Attorney General.

“I am thrilled to welcome Anna Love to lead the Investigations Division,” said Attorney General Frey. “She brings a depth of experience and strength of leadership that will serve our office and our state well.”

Love is a graduate of USM and member of the Husky Hall of Fame. She lives in Belgrade with her husband and two children. She was sworn in Monday, August 1.

