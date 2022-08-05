Submit Release
MDC to hold youth dove hunt at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area Sept. 1

SPANISH LAKE, Mo.—Pursuing doves is an excellent way for beginning hunters to discover Missouri’s hunting heritage.  The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is providing the ideal opportunity for first-time hunters by putting on a managed youth dove hunt and accompanying dove hunting clinic. 

The managed dove hunt will take place at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in North St. Louis County, Thursday, Sept. 1, from 1 p.m. until sunset.  Sept. 1 is the statewide opening of dove season in Missouri.  The hunt is open to youths ages 11-15.  Each youth hunter must be accompanied by an adult (age 18 or older) mentor who is Hunter Education-certified (or exempt if born before Jan. 1, 1967).

To join the hunt, both youth hunters and their adult mentors must also attend the virtual dove hunting clinic Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 6–7 p.m.  The link for this clinic will be sent out to registrants at a later date. 

The online clinic will delve into dove hunting specifics such as dove biology, preparing for the hunt, regulations and required permits, finding a place to dove hunt, hunting safety, and even how to clean and cook doves.  The last portion of the program will cover the specifics of the youth dove hunt at Columbia Bottom. 

Participants should note that the adult mentor will not be allowed to hunt at the youth dove hunt.  Dove hunting will only be permitted from 1 p.m. until sunset in the assigned youth fields at Columbia Bottom. 

Each youth hunter must provide their own shotgun and ammunition for their hunt, and use non-toxic shot: steel, bismuth, or one of the many tungsten mix types of shot that are available on the market today. Safety glasses, and hearing protection will also be required.  Since the hunt takes place in the middle of the day, MDC recommends hunters bring plenty of water to drink. Participants should dress for the weather, as the hunt will take place rain or shine.

Both the youth dove hunt and clinic are free, however online preregistration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4SF.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is in Spanish Lake and can be reached by taking the Riverview Drive exit off I-270 and travelling north approximately three miles.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

