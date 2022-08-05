Submit Release
Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet August 9th and 10th

The Wyoming PSCC will meet August 9-10, 2022, in Casper, for an education session and business meeting.

Commissioners will tour the WyoLink tower site near Alcova on Tuesday, August 9th. The group will meet at the Casper Airport at 2 p.m. to drive to the tower and the tour will begin around 3 p.m. For site coordinates and/or directions, please call or email the Commission Secretary.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, August 10th at 8:30 a.m. in the conference room of the Casper P.D. Dispatch Center, 441 Landmark Drive. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials,  visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.  You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email at PSCC Secretary.

