MDC co-sponsors Forest & Woodland Workshop Aug. 27 & Farm Tour Sept. 17 in Lincoln County

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo.—Landowners and property managers will be able to take the mystery out of managing their stands of forests and woodlands, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and its conservation partners.

MDC is co-sponsoring a two part Forest & Woodland Workshop and Farm Tour in Lincoln County that will take place over two different days. The first portion will consist of an indoor workshop and the second will be a farm tour to see best practices for forest/woodland management put into practice.

The Workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Ninth Grade Center, 80 Elm Tree Road in Moscow Mills.

The Farm Tour will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at a private farm in Truxton. Directions will be given upon registration.

Registration is $5 per person per session and includes lunch. Participants may sign up for either one or both portions. Participants should note that the deadline to register for the workshop is Aug. 19, and Sept. 9 for the farm tour.

The August workshop portion will cover ways to better manage, use, and enjoy the timber resources on your property. It will consist of concurrent sessions throughout the day that will help landowners reach their management goals. These include agroforestry, tree pests and diseases, pollinators, wildlife habitat and food plots, timber sales, chain saw maintenance and safety, nuts and mushrooms, and maple syrup production.

“Day one will cover a variety of topics in a classroom setting and will offer something to everyone who owns woodlands and will help them to improve and meet their land management goals,” said Joey Rasco, MDC Private Land Conservationist.

The September farm tour will give participants a practical, on-the-ground-look at timber management practices and wildlife habitat requirements. Forest and wildlife professionals will be on hand to answer questions.

“This tour will offer attendees the opportunity to see a variety of forest and wildlife management practices up close and in person,” Rasco said.

Stops on the tour will highlight timber stand improvement, edge feathering, effects of prescribed fire, pollinator plantings, and using cost share funds and farm bill programs.

To register or get more information, email Katie.Owens@swcd.mo.gov, or call 636-528-4877, ext. 3.

This program is made possible by a Natural Resources Conservation Service Grant and is sponsored by MDC, USDA, MU Extension, American Tree Farm System, Missouri Soil and Water Conservation District, Quail Forever, Pure Air Natives, Forest Keeling Nursery, National Wild Turkey Federation, Heartland Seed of Missouri, LLC, and the Walnut Council.