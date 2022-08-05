Submit Release
MDC cancels Movie Under the Stars for Aug. 3 in Kansas City due to weather

Kansas City, Mo. – Weather threats have prompted the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners to postpone the free Movie Under the Stars event that was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3 at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. The movie is rescheduled to show from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. This recurring neighborhood event in summer is a partnership between MDC, the Kansas City Police Department, the Waldo Business Association, and HJ’s Community Center.

The event welcomes visitors to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the outdoor showing of a family-friendly movie. An MDC naturalist will provide a short nature program to start the event. The movie will start at sunset. Movie snacks will be available. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

For information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.

