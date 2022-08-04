GDA Capital and Secure Digital Markets: Annual Family Office Summit Set to Kick Off August 5

The summit focuses on the digital asset revolution, understanding disruptive investments, the future of NFTs, Web3 and decentralized creator economy.

GDA Capital’s Family Office Summit, co-hosted with Secure Digital Markets, brings together investors, asset managers, trustees, and companies from around the globe to explore the bleeding-edge technologies transforming the world. The annual event is set to kick off virtually in the Metaverse on August 5.



At the summit, traditional family offices will come together from around the world to hear from investment managers, tech luminaries, innovators, entrepreneurs, and the disruptive projects and teams funding and pursuing the next generation of high-impact technological endeavors.

The event will be headlined by Alex Tapscott, the Canadian business author and advisor who is best known for his revolutionary work on how emerging technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies impact business, society, and government. His critically acclaimed non-fiction best-seller, Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies is Changing the World has been translated into over 15 languages, and he has held TED Talks, co-founded the Blockchain Research Institute, and was recognized in 2017 with the Digital Thinking Award from Thinkers50.

Mr. Tapscott will open the event with his talk titled How the Digital Asset Revolution is Transforming Money, Business, and More. Other topics that will be discussed during the event include the digital asset revolution; the transformation of money and business; building the future digital economy; diversifying in alternative assets and disruptive investments; the impact of regulations on digital assets; NFTs and the creative economy of Web3; and disruptive investment strategies for family offices.

David Lucatch, CEO of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., a publicly listed blockchain, fintech and digital identity company and Managing Director of Aftermath Islands Metaverse, an interactive virtual reality world built on blockchain technology, is also attending the event as a panel moderator. Mr. Lucatch and his team boast decades of combined experience in cutting-edge technologies and the Aftermath Islands project is pushing the envelope in terms of what is possible using hyper-realistic graphics, pixel streaming, play-to-earn interactivity, digital assets, and NFT-based identification solutions at the intersections of the real world and Metaverse-based virtual environments.

The summit is being held at a critical time in the market with negative interest rates, rising geopolitical dangers, and a lack of investor familiarity with alternative investment opportunities staunching the growth of family office portfolios. By bringing together investors, asset managers, and thought leaders from the Web3 and digital assets spaces, GDA Capital and Secure Digital Markets hope to bridge the gaps between disruptive investments and the technologies that are building the underlying infrastructure of the new digital world for market players familiar only with traditional investment opportunities.

The online event will enable participants to ask live questions from the speaker panel, interact with other participants, and network with other attendees in the Metaverse toward finding common ground and establishing partnerships and collaborative ventures in areas of mutual interest.

The summit will also provide attendees from around the world with the opportunity to learn directly from some of the most revolutionary entrepreneurs in the world and to better understand some of the groundbreaking changes that they expect to see over the coming decade. Novel investment strategies are more important today than ever, and GDA Capital and Secure Digital Markets are excited about the upcoming summit and look forward to welcoming guests to this hotly anticipated event.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital performs advisory services for digital asset companies, including go-to-market strategies, partnerships PR, community, tokenomics development. GDA Capital’s team has vast experience taking brand new technologies to market, as well as helping existing companies accelerate their growth. For more information, please visit https://gda.capital/.

Robert Penington

