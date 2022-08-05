Savvy Entrepreneur, Rachel Gibbs, Helps to Close the Wealth Gap by Increasing Scores

Rachel Gibbs, Owner of FinLit Boost FinLit Boost Rachel Gibbs with ET

BOILING SPRINGS, SC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel Gibbs, the astute entrepreneur and founder of Gibbs Financial Fitness, is blazing a path to financial healthiness for those whose credit scores are less than desirable with the launching of their new digital groundbreaking product, FinLit Boost. This game changer poses an avenue to boost credit scores significantly, on average, by 40 points. FinLit Boost offers an installment loan program that aims to elevate client’s credit scores with their financial literacy products and services.

Their goal is to help people build their credit and reach financial goals on their terms. The loan installment options are in 12-, 18-, or 24-month plans. They offer no credit checks, qualified approval, and report to the credit bureaus every month. Josh S. gives a five-star review. “My score went up 93 points on TransUnion, and 81 points on Equifax in just four months. I would highly recommend.”

Ms. Gibbs is no novice to the finance industry and comes well-equipped to relieve all financial concerns. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Coastal Carolina University, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Texas A&M University- Commerce. She is a certified financial education instructor, certified credit consultant, certified credit and lending specialist.

Visionary Gibbs has a heart to help educate people in ways to strengthen their relationship with money. She offers a plethora of tools to point them in the direction of success and attain a lifestyle they desire. Her list of thousands of satisfied clients serves as a testimony to her impact on the community, especially the underserved.

According to Rachel, “This type of business (FinLit Boost) is necessary to help close the wealth gap in America, which will lower crime rates and increase the quality of life and so much more. Wealth building starts with homeownership. Without a strong financial foundation, that is impossible.”

For more information, please contact Rachel Gibbs at Phone: 803-373-5507 or Email: info@finlitboost.com or Website: finlitboost.com.