Esteemed Community Organizer Diane Ragsdale Headlines Panel Discussion for National Health Center Week

North Texas healthcare and community leaders will address health care access and outcomes of South Dallas communities

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Health Center Week (NHCW), which seeks to raise awareness of community health centers, longtime community organizer Diane Ragsdale will headline a NHCW panel from 5 – 7pm at Foremost Family Health Center’s MLK facility to examine the culture of health in South Dallas.

As a registered nurse, Ragsdale understands the importance of improving healthcare outcomes, especially for marginalized communities which are more often disproportionately people of color. National Health Center Week will be an opportunity for the nation’s health care centers to take center stage and to speak specifically to the more challenging health care issues directly observed in their communities.

Titled, Creating a Culture of Health in South Dallas Fair Park, the panel of community leaders, like Diane Ragsdale and Brian Luallen, CEO of Fair Park First, will be joined by health care leaders, like Joyce Tapley, CEO of Foremost Family Health Centers, as well as neighborhood residents all of whom are committed to improving the health and wellness of South Dallas.

Ms. Ragsdale and the panel will cover a number of issues that impact the health and wellness of South Dallas families, many of whom have a median income of just over $23,000.

