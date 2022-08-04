$20,000 LOTTERY WINNER HEADS TO THE BEACH

Back

NASHVILLE—What will you do now? That’s a question many people would like to ask those who win prizes playing the Tennessee Education Lottery’s many games.

The answer was easy for Clay Gill of Murfreesboro, who won $20,000 playing the Lottery’s Triple 333 instant game. “I’m headed to the beach!” he said when asked the popular question. “I’m going to play golf, fish and have a good time.”

And for a recent $300,000 instant-ticket game winner from Knox County, the answer was simple: “Relax.”

Several others who claimed prizes recently responded by saying they would pay off mortgages and other bills, put money into savings and help others.

Including Clay and the $300,000 Jumbo Jumbo Bucks winner, Lottery players won more than $23.7 million in prizes during the week of June 26 – July 2, 2022. The total won since the Lottery began selling tickets in 2004 is more than $17.5 billion.

