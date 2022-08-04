TENNESSEE CASH PLAYER IN ARDMORE WINS $520,000 JACKPOT

Back

ARDMORE — Congrats to a lucky Tennessee Cash player in Ardmore, who won a $520,000 jackpot from the drawing held Friday, July 22, 2022.

The winner matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win.

The winning ticket was purchased at TNT Beer and Tobacco, 27115 Main St. East in Ardmore.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

