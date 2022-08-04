Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 08-04-22
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.
Proposed Meeting Agenda
- Roll Call of Task Force Members
- Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda
- Independent Cost Assessment Update
- Discussion of Report Revision Logistics
- Discussion of Listening Sessions and Additional Changes to Draft Report
- Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities
- Question and Answer Session
- Action Items and Future Agenda Items
The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:
WebEx - On a computer or mobile phone>>
Event number: 2318 951 9573
Password: public (782542 from phones)
By phone:
+1-202-860-2110
Access code: 231 895 19573
For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].