Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 08-04-22

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

Roll Call of Task Force Members Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda Independent Cost Assessment Update Discussion of Report Revision Logistics Discussion of Listening Sessions and Additional Changes to Draft Report Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities Question and Answer Session Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

WebEx - On a computer or mobile phone>>

Event number: 2318 951 9573

Password: public (782542 from phones)

By phone:

+1-202-860-2110

Access code: 231 895 19573

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].