Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 922 New WV Business Registrations for July of 20

Charleston, W.Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 922 new businesses statewide during the month of June according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Webster County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through July with a total of five new business registrations, a 1.80% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Morgan, Gilmer, Braxton and Tucker County also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of 17 new business entities were registered in Morgan County in July of 2022. Gilmer County successfully registered five businesses. Braxton County reported eight registrations for the month and Tucker County registered nine new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of July were Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley and Jefferson. Kanawha County successfully registered 96 businesses while Monongalia County reported 77 new registrations. In Berkeley County, 68 businesses registered. Jefferson County had 51 new businesses register and Cabell County totaled 47 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,686 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from August 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 29.09% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

​ ​ THE WV ONE STOP BUSINESS CENTER HAS MOVED

To continue his efforts to make starting a new business in West Virginia as easy as possible, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has announced the move of the WV One Stop Business Center (WV One Stop) to a new location in Charleston to better serve business owners and entrepreneurs.

The WV One Stop is now located at 13 Kanawha Blvd. West, Suite 201; Charleston, WV 25302. There is plenty of free parking available adjacent to the building.

Warner reminds citizens that most licensing and registration services provided by the WV One Stop can be accessed online at Business4WV.gov. Those needing to speak directly to a WVSOS Business & Licensing specialist are encouraged to call (304) 558-8000.