Very First Franchise for MaiLash & Brows Coming Soon to Arizona
The prestigious brow and lash brand is sharing its franchise opportunity throughout the country.
Our goal is to help individuals achieve a new level of personal and professional growth as MaiLash & Brows franchise owners.”CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaiLash & Brows has just closed a deal for a new franchise territory in Chandler, Arizona.
— Mai Le
Phoebe Nguyen is the first franchisee to join the MaiLash & Brows network. “We are beyond thrilled to have our first franchise partner,” stated Mai Le, Founder of MaiLash & Brows. “Ms. Nguyen encompasses the three key elements that we seek in our franchisees — a willingness to work hard, patience, and persistence.”
Le and her team are dedicated to closely coaching each franchisee that invests in MaiLash & Brows and have assembled a strong support model as the foundation of their ongoing efforts. “We believe that our business model is attractive to our franchise partners due to its powerful growth potential and they see that, as franchisors, we are very hands on in helping our partners succeed,” pointed out Le. “We believe in teamwork and know that success is nurtured when we all work as a team. Our team’s mantra is a quote by Helen Keller — ‘Alone, we can do so little. Together, we can do so much’.”
MaiLash & Brows first launched into the franchise development process just last year and has seen strong momentum since its sales launch. The team is seeking to expand their salon’s name throughout various regions of the country, specifically targeting significant numbers within the next five years.
“Our goal is to help individuals achieve a new level of personal and professional growth as MaiLash & Brows franchise owners. Owning a salon is a lucrative business and is not that hard, if you know how to master the game,” stated Le. “That’s what our team is here to show our franchisees — how to be successful in this business model.”
All franchise partners gain operational procedures, ongoing operational support, marketing guidance and branded collateral, and an exclusive territory. For more information about owning your own MaiLash & Brows salon, visit www.mailash.com/franchise.
ABOUT MaiLash & Brows
MaiLash & Brows was founded in 2015 by industry-renowned professional Mai Le. The company specializes in a suite of high-demand salon services including lash extensions, eyebrow microblading, lash lifts, and more. To learn more about MaiLash & Brows and its exciting franchise opportunity, visit www.mailash.com.
