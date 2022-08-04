Submit Release
Route 2001 Savannah Road Closure Begins Monday in Shenango Township

Deck replacement and miscellaneous bridge work will occur on the Savannah Road bridge over Big Run located between Union Valley Road and Old Pittsburgh Road. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, the bridge will close to through traffic around-the-clock continuously through late-August to allow work to occur. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Northbound

  • From eastbound Union Valley Road, continue past Savannah Road

  • Turn left onto Old Pittsburgh Road

  • Continue to Savannah Road

  • End detour

Southbound

Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

# # #

