Aqua Pennsylvania to Restrict Route 3 (West Chester Pike) for Utility Improvement in Haverford Township

08/04/2022

King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning a lane closure on Route 3 (West Chester Pike) between Lawrence Road and Manoa Road in Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Monday, August 8, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning through Friday, September 30.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.





Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

















MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797









