Austin-based Home Shopping Network Launches First 24-hour Collectible Gemstone Event
Shop LC to premiere Gem Crystal Treasures event with Karen Frazier, author of “Crystals for Beginners”
And now, for the first time ever, we are presenting a special 24-hour event dedicated to crystal and gem décor, including new stones we have never offered before.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC announces Gem Crystal Treasures, the Texas home shopping channel’s newest programming event. Special guest Karen Frazier, author of “Crystals for Beginners,” will appear as a special guest.
— Marva Nation, Shop LC Host
“For over a decade, Shop LC has provided a unique selection of gemstones in our jewelry,” say Marva Nation, Shop LC Host. “And now, for the first time ever, we are presenting a special 24-hour event dedicated to crystal and gem décor, including new stones we have never offered before.”
Gem Crystal Treasures is a first for the shopping channel and ecommerce site. For 24-hours, a brand-new variety of products will be on offer. The network is promoting one of its largest ever gem assortments. Shoppers can expect a pleasing variety, ranging from free form crystals to carved pieces at sizes and prices to suit every budget, thanks to the network’s vertically integrated business model.
Joining this premiere is crystal expert Karen Frazier, author of “Crystals for Beginners.” Karen will appear as a guest of the network, providing unique commentary on the huge assortment of new crystals, discussing their special lore, and sharing stories about her experiences with gemstones. In addition, Frazier will sign copies of her book sold during this limited-time event.
Gem Crystal Treasures begins Monday, August 8th at midnight, Central Time.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
