King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning a lane closure on Route 162 (Embreeville Road) between Route 82 (Doe Run Road) and Scott Road in East Marlborough Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, August 8, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, October 28.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #
You just read:
PECO to Restrict Route 162 (Embreeville Road) for Utility Improvement in East Marlborough Township
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.