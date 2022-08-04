Lane Restrictions Next Tuesday on I-180 in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Interstate 180 in both directions in Fairfield and Loyalsock townships, and the City of Williamsport, for maintenance.

On Tuesday, August 9, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing roadway maintenance between the interchange with Route 87 in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 northbound interchange in the City of Williamsport. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting. Motorists should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



