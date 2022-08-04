Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin August 8 on ND Highway 15 near Northwood

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 8, on North Dakota Highway 15 near Northwood. The project will span from the Junction of North Dakota Highway 32 east to the Junction of North Dakota Highway 18.

The project includes milling and pavement overlay.

Speeds will be reduced throughout the work zone. Flaggers and a pilot car will be present throughout the duration of the project. Minor delays should be expected.

The project is expected to be complete by early September.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.444

