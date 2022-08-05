PINTYPLUS Water-Based Spray Paint Earns the GREENGUARD Gold Indoor Air Quality Certification
M&P Export Management Company is proud to offer high-quality, water-based products as a better choice compared to solvent-based spray paint.
By receiving a GREENGUARD Gold Certification for its Pintyplus Water-based Spray Paints, M&P Export Management Corporation has positioned itself as a company that manufactures healthier products.”FARMINGDALE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&P Export Management Corporation announced today that Pintyplus Water-Based Spray Paints meet the guidelines set forth by UL Solutions GREENGUARD Certification Program. UL GREENGUARD certification is given to products that meet standards for low chemical emissions. GREENGUARD Gold sets more stringent criteria, each product is evaluated for even lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions; levels that are acceptable for use in environments such as schools and health care facilities. GREENGUARD Gold certified products meet stricter chemical emission testing to help create healthier indoor living environments and minimize the release of pollutants that can contribute to health issues.
“M&P Export is proud to offer high-quality, water-based products as a better choice compared to solvent-based spray paint. According to UL Solutions, we are the first spray paint to achieve GREENGUARD Gold certification,” said Dave Goren, Director of sales for M&P Export Corporation. “With this certification, our customers can be assured that their consumers will have healthier air in their home, school, office, hospital facilities, or any indoor environments.”
Retailers and consumers are recognizing the benefits of products that are healthier for all ages. Working with UL Solutions, M&P Export pursued a third-party certification that lets consumers know that Pintyplus contributes to better indoor air quality. Products are tested to stringent emissions standards, screening for chemicals and volatile organic compounds which pollute indoor air and contribute to health issues. Pintyplus Water-Based Spray Paint has high-quality pigments, a perfect color range and features indoor/outdoor use, low odor, fast dry time, no dripping, and smooth even application.
“By receiving a GREENGUARD Gold Certification for its Pintyplus Water-based Spray Paints, M&P Export Management Corporation has positioned itself as a company that manufactures healthier products. This comes at an opportune time as consumers are looking for products that contribute to healthier environments, and retailers are seeking GREENGUARD Certified products to appeal to health-conscious customers,” said Doug Lockard, vice president and general manager of the Retail and Consumer Products group at UL Solutions. “The number of GREENGUARD Certified products has grown to include more than 67,000 products in 20 different product categories, and the M&P Export Management Corporation is an example of the growing trend of companies looking for GREENGUARD Certification.”
To view Pintyplus GREENGUARD Gold Certified products and certificates, visit UL SPOT - Product Database (spot.ul.com)
For details about M&P Export Management, visit: www.mpexport.com, and for information about Pintyplus visit: Pintyplus.com/usa
About M&P Export Management Corporation
Our roots began in 1917 as an export company with the driving motivation to bring quality products to every corner of the earth. That core principle still drives what we do today. Since we began more than 100 years ago, M&P Export has grown into a versatile, solutions-driven company. Our goal is to provide quality products through Retail, eCommerce, and Wholesale distribution channels that give consumers a better quality of life.
