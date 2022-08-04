St. Louis Vietnam Veteran Part of New Wave of Seniors Using Alexa
Alexa's virtual assistance is part of the VetAssist Program for aging veterans want voice-activated technology
I ask Alexa about the weather and news. Just about anything I ask her, she has an answer.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louisan Roger Ross, a 79-year old Vietnam era veteran, is one of a growing number of seniors using Alexa, a smart speaker that connects them to the internet.
— Roger Ross, Vietnam Air Force Veteran
According to a recent survey by Insider Intelligence/emarketer, 41% of people age 65+ are using the device to improve their daily living. Ross secured his Alexa equipment as a component of the VetAssist Companion system offered by Veterans Home Care. A program with no out-of-pocket-costs to qualifying veterans or their surviving spouses.
The VetAssist Companion is a combination of Alexa’s virtual assistance, voice-activated audio and video calling, and emergency medical alert technology all rolled into one. While housebound seniors have trouble learning Alexa, purchasing, programming and installing it, that wasn’t a problem for Ross.
In 2019, Ross turned to Veterans Home Care, for their VetAssist Program which helps veterans, or their surviving spouses, access in-home care and VA benefits to pay for their care.
Through his service in the Air Force, Ross qualified. Veterans Home Care put him in touch with Natavia Boyd-Wells at one of their VetAssist network providers, Touch of the Heart Home Health Care. Now Ross has an in-home caregiver who helps with light housekeeping, laundry and other personal activities.
The cost of Ross’ care is offset by the VA’s Aid and Attendance benefit. Veterans Home Care, a family-owned company not affiliated with any government agency, helped Ross with all the initial VA paperwork and got his care started before the government funds arrived.
VetAssist keeps Ross engaged. “I ask Alexa about the weather and news. Just about anything I ask her, she has an answer,” says Ross. “I like asking Alexa to play music. I have to make some doctor appointments at the VA. When I do, I might ask Alexa to remind me when the appointments are.”
The VetAssist Companion comes pre-programmed, tailored to each user. “I helped Roger when his VetAssist Companion was delivered. We basically got it out of the box, plugged it in and it was ready to go,” says Boyd-Wells.
Ross enjoys the VA benefits he earned as an Air Force cook and recalls fond memories serving his country. “I enlisted when I was 18. I wanted a better life for myself, to learn and get experience for a better job after service. I got to travel, see places that I’d never been. Overall, I have lots of good memories. I met good friends and served under exceptional sergeants and officers. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Ross earned his Air Force Good Conduct Medal and today enjoys his VA benefits that offset the cost of his in-home care and Alexa system.
To get help for the hero in your family, including a surviving spouse of a wartime veteran, go to www.veteranshomecare.com or call 888-314-6075.
For seniors who do not have a military background, SmartCompanion is identical to the VetAssist Companion system and available by calling 855-488-1081 or visiting www.smartcompanion.care
ABOUT VETERANS HOME CARE
Veterans Home Care, a woman-owned business headquartered in St. Louis, was founded in 2003 by Bonnie Laiderman to help qualified wartime veterans and their surviving spouses, apply for a non-service connected disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which can pay for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. VHC’s VetAssist® Program utilizes a network of more than 4,000 home care agencies to provide home care, matches them with caregivers and follows up to assure that the veteran or spouse remains in compliance with VA guidelines to continue receiving the pension. Veterans Home Care has helped more than 20,000 veterans or their surviving spouses to access VA benefits for the care they need. Veterans Home Care is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Visit https://veteranshomecare.com
Janet Jennewein
Veterans Home Care
+1 314-514-2444
email us here