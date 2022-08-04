PGA TOUR & IT’S COMMISSONER JAY MONAHAN SERVED WITH CLASS ACTION ANTITRUST COMPLAINT

Monahan Attempted to Evade Service of Process

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Larry Klayman, Esq., Chairman and General Counsel of Freedom Watch, the lead plaintiff who was the first to file an antitrust complaint against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and their Commissioners Jay Monahan and Keith Pelly for anticompetitive monopolistic conduct designed to kill the new rival LIV Golf Tour in it’s infancy, announced that PGA Tour and Monahan have been served with the class action complaint.

It is telling that PGA Tour Commissioner attempted to prevent and thus obstruct service on himself when the process server sought to serve him at his home address. This is improper under Florida law and his legal counsel, recognizing this, accepted service for him today.

The case will not proceed to discovery and the PGA Tour and Monahan now have 30 days to respond to the complaint. Service of process is being made overseas for the other defendants, the DP World Tour and Keith Pelley.

Klayman, who was on the trial team at the Reagan Justice Department which broke up the AT&T monopoly, and who was the first to file suit against the PGA Tour and the other defendants, Larry Klayman v. PGA Tour, et al Case No. 2022-CA-006587, had this to say:

“PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan can run but he cannot hide. No attempts to obstruct and delay this important antitrust case will succeed. Ironically, he and the PGA Tour are being represented by the law firm of Sidley & Austin, the same firm that represented AT&T back in the 1980’s which resulted in AT&T’s divestiture. This time around, the PGA Tour, given it’s blatant anticompetitive conduct, is likely to meet a similar fate.”

THE CLASS ACTION COMPLAINT IS EMBEDDED BELOW AND CAN ALSO BE VIEWED AT WWW.FREEDOMWATCHUSA.ORG.

For more information or an interview of Mr. Klayman contact Asher Anderson at (424) 335-5646 or Asher.andersonfw@gmail.com