ECLECTIC PRESS LAUNCHES “ALLAN LINDER 20TH CENTURY AND BEYOND” ART BOOK

AFTER BEING SOLD OUT FOR MORE THAN FIFTEEN YEARS ALLAN LINDER’S ART BOOK IS BACK IN PRINT

"His unique art creations could end up becoming as valuable as Beeple’s artwork." ~ Time Business News”
— Jordan Wales
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclectic Press is pleased to announce that Todd Gunzelman’s art book on the life work of celebrated international artist Allan Linder is back in print with a stunning new cover after being sold out for fifteen years.

Allan Linder is a prolific, award-winning artist with more than thirty years of experience producing a wide range of artwork in multiple mediums and subject matter. His painting titled “Getting There” received critical acclaim when a news story about the accompanying NFT went viral. Linder has nine exhibitions this year including the Swiss Art Fair in Zürich, Switzerland. He has launched many NFT crypto art collections on Mint Gold Dust, Known Origin, and Foundation.

What makes an artist great? Struggle, determination, failure, or is it just raw talent? This question has been asked for centuries, and every art critic has a different answer. Follow the journey of notable American artist Allan Linder through three decades of artwork, as he honed his skill while overcoming life's obstacles.

Linder is a fourth-generation artist that works with paint on canvas, sculpture in many mediums, and drawing on paper and digital artwork. His work is exhibited and collected worldwide. Linder's work ranges from abstract concepts to his most recent paintings that depict realistic scenes of New York City in various seasons.

The subject matter ranges from moments of peaceful silence in a burgeoning and populated locale, to busy street scenes in the heart of Time Square. With more than 150 full-color photographs of his most important work, this book complements any art history collection and is the topic of many conversations.

This 180-page book is filled with images of the artist, and his work from 1979 to the present. Linder’s gritty and vivid paintings of New York City invite you to visit, while his bold and colorful abstracts draw you into his dreams.

Maya Green
Eclectic Press
+1 929-249-4179
email us here

