Maria Concetto Winery Opens New Tasting Room in Downtown Calistoga
Grand Opening Celebrations – Wine, Food and Live Music by Ke Marie on Saturday, August 6, 2022NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Maria Concetto Winery has opened a tasting room in beautiful downtown Calistoga in the Napa Valley and is officially welcoming guests. Located at 1367 Lincoln Avenue, the Maria Concetto Winery tasting room is ideally situated between Napa Valley and Sonoma County, less than an hour’s drive from San Francisco and Oakland. The winery offers an elegant, upscale chic aesthetic that reflects the style and vibrancy of the wines being produced by Maria Reznikova, owner and wine entrepreneur. The tasting room is open to the public by-appointment, with seated tastings available between 11a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Walk-ins are always welcome.
“We are excited to be putting down roots in this sensational community,” says Reznikova. “Not only is Calistoga one of the premier wine destinations, but it is also a lovely place for guests to relax and enjoy the charming environment as they explore our world-class wines. With our portfolio of wines focusing on Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties, we offer a variety of wines for most every level of wine consumer. I love Cabernet Sauvignon, it’s one of our flagship wines; however, Moscato has become fashionable and is in high demand at our new tasting room too. I believe Calistoga is the ideal place to experience our vibrant style of winemaking, which emphasizes lush fruit, bright acidity and impeccably balanced oak.”
The new tasting room features beautifully appointed interiors for sit-down tastings, including a VIP area and a welcoming wine bar, as well as an all-season patio for outdoor tastings. Adding to its allure, the tasting room is close to vineyards, public bike and hiking trails, and is a short distance from desirable accommodations, restaurants and other acclaimed tasting rooms. In addition to the unveiling of Maria Concetto Winery’s new home, there are other noteworthy destinations nearby, including the highly anticipated Four Seasons Resort and Residences and Solage, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection.
Maria Concetto Winery is dedicated to producing wines of integrity from Napa Valley, Sonoma County and Mendocino County. It was founded in 2020 with a focus on sourcing and producing the region’s best expression of Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Bordeaux style reds, Zinfandel, Chardonnay, Rosé of Pinot Noir and Moscato from Northern California’s top appellations. The portfolio will soon add Sauvignon Blanc and Blanc de Blanc Sparkling Wine.
The Maria Concetto Winery tasting room is open to guests who are 21 or over. Reservations are recommended but not required. www.mariaconcettowinery.com
PHONE: (707) 860-5774 | EMAIL: maria@mariaconcettowinery.com | ADDRESS: 1367 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga CA 94515 | Walk-ins Welcome.
