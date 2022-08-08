111MedCo Achieves 5,000 Reviews at a 4.5 Star Rating for their 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Soap Bar on Amazon

Better for the environment. We only have a cardboard carton and no plastic. Directions 5,000 Reviews!

After three years on the market, tens of thousands of bars sold and tens of thousands of satisfied customers 111MedCo celebrates the milestone of 5,000 reviews.

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, August 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 111MedCo is pleased to announce that its 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Soap Bar has achieved 5,000 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.5 stars after three years of sales.Warren Buffet believes that feedback is a gift and says that " honesty is a very expensive gift ."When products are sold on a platform that allows customers to leave reviews of any kind it's up to companies to welcome all of it; the good and the bad with open arms. In the right hands companies use this data to make adjustments and provide even better products.In the case of 111MedCo, this feedback has helped to perfect the 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Soap Bar and has also helped to formulate a new medicinal soap bar to be launched this Fall incorporating 2% salicylic acid.Bar soaps get skin clean, reduce waste, and may last longer. They are also making a resurgence due to their simplicity of packaging, only requiring paper and no plastic. They are also lighter to transport than liquid soaps helping to reduce environmental impacts.All questions should be directed to info@111MedCo.com

Effective, simple, affordable.