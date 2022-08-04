Temporary closure of Iowa 44 at the BNSF Railway crossing in Portsmouth begins on Monday, Aug. 15

ATLANTIC, Iowa – Aug. 4, 2022 – A joint Iowa DOT/BNSF railroad project to reconstruct Iowa 44 on the south side of Portsmouth will close the road at the at-grade railroad crossing beginning Monday, Aug. 15 at 7 a.m., until Wednesday, Aug. 24, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 maintenance office.

During this closure, motorists will follow a marked detour route using Iowa 191, and Shelby County roads F-32 and M-16.

Contact: Austin Yates at 712-388-6893 or austin.yates@iowadot.us