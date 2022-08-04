Demand for Global Satellite Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 4,763.9 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[231+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Satellite Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 3,264.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 4,763.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 6.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SES S.A., Eutesat Communications S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, Thales Group, Orbital Sciences Corporation, Planet Labs Inc., Millennium Space Systems, Inc., and Others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Satellite Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Large Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite, Nano Satellite, By End User (Commercial, Civil, Government, Others), By Application (Scientific Research, Technology Demonstration and Verification, Earth Observation and Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Communication), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Satellite Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3,264.9 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 4,763.9 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Satellite market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Satellite market.

What is Satellite? How big is the Satellite Industry?

Market Overview:

A satellite is an object that is set on a path to orbit a certain body like the moon orbiting the earth and but usually, satellites in our lingo mean a machine that is launched into space or the topmost atmosphere for special purposes or functions. Satellites are mostly used for communication, broadcasting, and location tracking services. Increasing technological proliferation and rising demand for advanced services are expected to propel the demand for Satellite over the forecast period. Rising advancements in space technology also influence the Satellite market potential.

As per the analysis, the Satellite market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Satellite market size was worth around US$ 3,264.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 4,763.9 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. In terms of end users, the commercial segment is projected to account for a major market share and is anticipated to have a bright outlook through the coming years.

The Communication segment is expected to have a bright outlook over the forecast period on the basis of application.

The region of North America accounted for a major market share in the global Satellite market landscape owing to the presence of developed infrastructure and the presence of key Satellite manufacturers.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Satellite Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Satellite market include;

Intelsat

SES S.A.

Eutesat Communications S.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus S.A.S.

Boeing

Thales Group

Orbital Sciences Corporation

Planet Labs Inc.

Millennium Space Systems, Inc.

Satellite Market Dynamics

Rising technological proliferation has also influenced the demand for satellite services and hence is driving the Satellite market potential across the world. Satellites are usually man made machines that are set to orbit the earth from space and provide desired functionality as well. Satellites are major utilized for broadcasting, communications, observation, and imaging purposes. As technology is advancing the scope of application of satellites has substantially increased and is projected to rise over the forecast period as well.

The rising demand for better and secure satellite communications in the defense industry is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for Satellite manufacturers and is anticipated to boost market potential over the coming years. Increasing government spending is also expected to positively boost Satellite market growth through 2028. However, high costs associated with manufacturing and launching these satellites is anticipated to have a hindering effect on the global Satellite market potential.

Satellite Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic led to major changes in the global economy and had a negative impact on almost all aspects of the world resulting in a slowdown of economic growth across multiple nations. The Satellite market also experienced a downfall in its growth trend due to the pandemic which caused the Satellite manufacturers to incur big losses. Slow economic growth and hampered manufacturing and research activity during the pandemic led to negative growth in the Satellite market. The Satellite market is expected to make a good comeback in the post-pandemic era as the world returns to normal and lockdowns are lifted. As economic growth picks up we will see good growth in the Satellite market potential as well.

Satellite Market: Segmentation Analysis



Satellite Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of end-user, the commercial segment is projected to account for a dominant outlook in the years to come. This can be attributed to the rising demand for satellite-based commercial applications such as high-speed live broadcasts, communication, imaging, monitoring, and observation. However, the government segment is expected to see a rise in market share owing to an increase in government spending for satellite launches and manufacturing.

The Observation and Remote Sensing segment is predicted to see good growth in demand over the forecast period as the focus on remote technologies increases. The rising incidence of natural calamities and increasing need for observation of changing climate trends are projected to drive demand in this segment through 2028.

Regional Analysis:

The North American satellite market is expected to lead the global satellite industry owing to rising investments in the development of satellites and the presence of key manufacturers. Increasing investments in the technology sector by the governments are also expected to positively impact the Satellite market potential over the forecast period. Increasing spending on defense satellites and rising focus on advanced technologies will also boost demand for satellites in this region.

The United States will be the most notable market in this region owing to its rapid adoption of novel technologies and high defense spending potential. In September 2020, The Space Development Agency (SDA) announced that it had awarded a contract for Space Transport Layer to aerospace giant Lockheed Martin which was aimed at demonstrating a mesh network containing 10 small satellites that will be crucial in terrestrial war fighting with satellite links.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Satellite industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Satellite Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Satellite Industry?

What segments does the Satellite Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Satellite Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3,264.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4,763.9 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players SES S.A., Eutesat Communications S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, Thales Group, Orbital Sciences Corporation, Planet Labs Inc., Millennium Space Systems, Inc., and Others Key Segment By Types, End User, Applications, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Satellite market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Large Satellite

Mini Satellite

Micro Satellite

Nano Satellite

By End User

Commercial

Civil

Government

Others

By Application

Scientific Research

Technology Demonstration and Verification

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

Scientific Research

Communication

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types, End User, Applications, and Region and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

