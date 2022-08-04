Once in a Generation Texas Artist Completes Major Portrait Work "Madame Tex"

The artist with "Madame Tex" KGS Studios Atelier in San Antonio

First work to rival Sargent's Madame X in generations

I focus on the best of the best with no compromises for the world's most discerning clients” — Kevin G Saunders

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the age of digital snapshots, a Texas portrait artist has held onto the traditional fine art portrait genre and recently completed a major portrait work reminiscent of the Grand Scale portraits created by John Singer Sargent in the 1800s. Kevin G Saunders, based in San Antonio, TX, has been crafting old-school portraits that compare with traditional paintings with a high-tech twist.

Saunders says, "I have a gift of composition and insight that was unrealized for decades until fine art portraiture called me in 2014. I decided at that time to do the work to earn the reputation as this generation's portrait artist for grand scale wall portraits." He transitioned from architectural photography in grand scale to create a studio that can produce portraits up to 120" tall to honor the legacy of today's leaders.

John Singer Sargent created "Madame X" in 1883, and Saunders' story about his masterpiece, "Madame Tex," is fascinating. He says, "I make a living producing portraits for clients, yet I had a vision of this image for fifteen years. Sarah Lucero Calhoon is a San Antonio Renaissance woman who has been a news anchor, wife, and mother and is an Ironman Triathlete at the age of 50. She is the subject of the 60 x 96" portrait that is now completed.

Calhoon says of the project, "I've known Kevin for a long time and knew he had a talent that was unrealized. I'm so grateful he included me in this project that will define him as an international portrait artist."

The work is displayed in Saunders' San Antonio studio and will be exhibited internationally. More information is shown at the website, kgsstudios.com

Portrait Session creating "Madame Tex" with Sarah Lucero Calhoon