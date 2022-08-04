Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,092 in the last 365 days.

Register now for the 2022 Fire & Life Safety Education Conference! 

STOWPlan now to join us at the Department of Fire Services' annual Fire & Life Safety Education Conference. The program brings together fire educators, prevention officers, teachers, care specialists, and others to share knowledge, build partnerships, and recognize the 2022 Fire & Life Safety Educator of the Year. The conference will be held at the Southbridge  Hotel & Conference Center in Southbridge, MA, on September 21-22, 2022.

See the full conference program and register here.

The conference features 30 workshops on fire and life safety education and related topics by professionals from the fire service, public education, public health, community risk reduction, and more. The conference also  features two guest speakers:

  • Karla Klas, BSN, RN, CCRP will present “You can Teach an Old Dog New Tricks: Modernizing Youth Firesetting Prevention and Intervention."
  • Jessica Sondgeroth, Community Risk Reduction Outreach Program Coordinator for South Carolina State Fire will present "Building Risk Reduction Programs: It's a Process."

###

You just read:

Register now for the 2022 Fire & Life Safety Education Conference! 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.