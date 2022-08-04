Food Storage Container Market To Grow USD 209.04 billion at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2029
Global Food Storage Container Market Insights by Expert: Top Companies, Growth Drivers, Industry Challenges and Opportunities to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis and Insights of Global Food Storage Container Market
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the food storage container market was valued at USD 151.57 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 209.04 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.
This Food Storage Container Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The Food Storage Container Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
A food storage container contains food at room temperature, in the refrigerator, or the freezer. There are various options available for storing food in any of these manners. Before choosing the type of container to use, various factors must be engaged into consideration. Consider the kind of storage (room temperature, refrigerated, or frozen), the type of food, the length of storage, and the amount of storage space. Plastic containers, plastic bags, and glass containers are all acceptable options.
Recent Development
• In May 2021, Plastipak declared investment in recycling at its manufacturing plant in Toledo, Spain, intending to convert PET flakes into food-grade recycled PET pellets. These pellets are considered for direct use in new food containers, bottles, and preforms. The recycling plant would manufacture close to 20,000 tons of food-grade pellets a year and produce from the summer of 2022.
• In May 2021, Berry Superfos, a business unit of Berry Global revealed a new sustainable CombiLight pot for food producers. This modern resource-efficient food packaging solution would help eliminate plastic content by 60% compared to similar solutions.
Market Scope and Global Food Storage Container Market
Some of the major players operating in the food storage container market are:
The Clorox Company (US)
Tupperware (US)
Newell Brands (US)
Amcor plc (Switzerland)
LocknLock Co. (South Korea)
Molded Fiber Glass Company (US)
Prepara (US)
Thermos L.L.C. (US)
Freshware (US)
Oneida Group Inc.
Glasslock (USA)
Vremi (US)
Vtopmart (US)
EMSA GmbH (Germany)
Silgan Containers (US)
LINDAR Corporation (US)
Detmold Group (Ausralia)
Pactiv LLC (US)
OXO (US)
Food Storage Container Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Focus is being placed on food container innovation and aesthetics
Food manufacturers are more attentive to food container innovation and aesthetics, which stimulates manufacturers to deliver their products in a diversity of creative food packaging, which is expected to drive market growth in the coming future.
Maintaining food quality through innovative methods
Rising demand for maintaining food quality with the help of innovative methods. Food containers preserve food products fresh and allow them to transport safely great distances from their point of production. The requirement for food containers has improved due to growing populations, urbanization and changing lifestyles.
Increases government initiatives for spreading consumer awareness
Government regulations restraining greenhouse gas emissions in the food and beverage industry are expected to raise demand for sustainable packaging. These are the major drivers which increase the market growth.
Environmentally friendly food containers
Now people have become more conscious about environmental issues. They are demanding for manufacture more eco-friendly food containers. Furthermore, as people become more aware of their health, that’s also the major reason for food container market growth.
The following are the reasons for obtaining the project report:
• Gain a full grasp of the global marketplace through efficient operational ideas, Food Storage Container Market share analyses, and effective market positioning methods.
• Understand the fundamental market scenario as well as the crucial industries
• Consider key classes based on in-depth value and volume analysis.
• Current market trends, evolving design efforts, and changing market scenarios may benefit enterprises in the healthcare cognitive computing Food Storage Container Market.
Key Pointers Covered in This Food Storage Container Market Research Report:
• Food Storage Container Market Size
• Food Storage Container Market New Sales Volumes
• Food Storage Container Market Replacement Sales Volumes
• Installed Base
• Food Storage Container Market By Brands
• Food Storage Container Market Procedure Volumes
• Food Storage Container Market Product Price Analysis
• Food Storage Container Market FMCG Outcomes
• Food Storage Container Market Cost of Care Analysis
• Regulatory Framework and Changes
• Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
• Food Storage Container Market Shares in Different Regions
• Recent Developments for Market Competitors
• Food Storage Container Market Upcoming Applications
• Food Storage Container Market Innovators Study
