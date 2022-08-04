Power Electronics Market will grow at a CAGR of 5.80%, Size, Share, Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses the power electronics market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.80% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Infineon Technologies AG,
Texas Instruments Incorporated,
STMicroelectronics,
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.,
Digi-Key Electronics.,
Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.,
NXP Semiconductors.,
Maxim Integrated,
SEMIKRON,
ABB,
Hitachi,
Analog Devices,
ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR,
Littelfuse, Inc.,
KEMET,
ON Semiconductor,
Avnet, Inc,
Microsemi and
Microchip Technology
Key Growth
Power electronics are a kind of solid-state electronic equipment devices that are used to control and alter electricity from the supply to the load in an efficient and acceptable manner. It permits power management so as to reinforce energy conservation during a type of applications like client natural philosophy, electrical vehicles, automotive, and industrial systems.
The rising adoption of power electronics in the manufacturing of electric vehicles is the major factor accelerating the growth of the power electronics market. Furthermore, increased demand in the field of power infrastructure, increasing demand for energy-efficient battery-power portable devices and rising demand in the field of ASICs and PMICs for reducing power consumption are also expected to drive the growth of the power electronics market. However, complex design and integration process restrains the power electronics market, whereas, changing demand for more compact and efficient devices at low prices will challenge market growth.
Key Market Segmentation
On the basis of type, the power electronics market is segmented into power modules, power ICS and power discrete.
Based on devices, the power electronics market is segmented into power diode, BJT, IGBT, MOSFET and thyristor.
Based on materials, the power electronics market is segmented into silicon carbide, gallium nitride, silicon and others.
Based on end-user industry, the power electronics market is segmented into energy and power, industrial, automotive, ICT, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense and others.
The power electronics market is also segmented on the basis of applications into power management, UPS, transportation, renewable, drives, rail traction and others.
The power electronics market is also segmented on the basis of voltage into low voltage, medium voltage, high voltage.
