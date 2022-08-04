Oat Milk Market with Growing CAGR of 15.15% During Forecast Period 2022 to 2029
Global Oat Milk Market Trending factors & Growth Drivers Influencing Globally By 2022-2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis and Insights of Global Oat Milk Market
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global oat milk market is growing at a CAGR of 15.15% in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Oat milk is a plant-based product made up of whole oat grain, as oat contains high quantity of useful protein, fatty acids, and dietary fibre that are essential to keep up the healthiness. Oat milk is employed as a substitute to farm milk for vegetarian or lactose-intolerant individuals because it offers style and consistency similar to farm milk. Oat milk offers a decent supply of low-fat and is a cholesterol-free milk.
Market Scope and Global Oat Milk Market
Some of the major players operating in the oat milk market are PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC., Oatly, Califia Farms, Danone, HP HOOD LLC, PepsiCo, HAPPY PLANET FOODS., Drinks Brokers Ltd, Alpro, The Quaker Oats Company, Pureharvest, Danone, The Kraft Heinz Company, Yili Industrial Group Company Limited, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestlé, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Lactalis International, Dean Foods, Hiland, Umang Daries Pvt. Ltd., DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA, FrieslandCampina, LALA BRANDED PRODUCTS, LLC, Oy Karl Fazer Ab, RISO SCOTTI S.p.A., Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC and Rude Health among others
Global Oat Milk Market Scope and Market Size
The oat milk market is segmented on the basis of source, type, distribution channel, application and packaging. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
• On the basis of source, the oat milk market is segmented into organic and conventional.
• Based on type, the oat milk market is segmented into flavoured, unflavoured and others.
• Based on the distribution channel, the oat milk market is segmented into online and offline.
• Oat milk market is also segmented on the basis of application. The application is segmented into food and beverages.
• On the basis of packaging, the oat milk is segmented into carton, bottle and others.
.
Oat Milk Market Country Level Analysis
The oat milk market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country, source, type, distribution channel, application and packaging as referenced above.
The countries covered in the oat milk market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).
