Craft Beer Market to Portray USD 5.02 billion, with Growing CAGR of 12.3% During Forecast Period 2022 to 2029
Global Craft Beer Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Demand, Outlook And Forecast To 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis and Insights of Global Craft Beer Market
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the craft beer market was valued at USD 2.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 5.02 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The craft beer market report examines the current growth, which is being driven by the changing trend of gifting craft beers on special occasions.
The market insights covered in Global Craft Beer Market report simplifies managing marketing of goods and services effectively. Here, market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously. All the data and statistics provided in this market report are backed up by latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. With the latest and updated market insights mentioned in the report, businesses can concentrate to enhance their marketing, promotional and sales strategies. This Craft Beer Market report is a wonderful guide for an actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better business strategies.
Get Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs, Charts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-craft-beer-market
Craft beer is essentially traditional beer made in small breweries. It is high in silicon, antioxidants, protein, and vitamin B complex, and thus provides numerous health benefits. Ales, lagers, specialty beers, and other types of craft beer are among the most popular.
Recent Development
• In October 2020, AB InBev, one of the world's largest breweries, has completed the Craft Brew Alliance's long-awaited acquisition. AB InBev also paid $220 million for the remaining 68.8% of the company's shares, giving it full control.
• On August 12, 2021, The Mexican bottling company Coca-Cola FEMSA has confirmed its acquisition of the Brazilian beer brand Therezopolis in order to gain access to the Brazilian Craft Beer market.
• On April 2021, Due to the growing demand for bold and exquisite flavours, B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., under the brand Bira91, has announced plans to launch limited edition craft beers in various flavours in India.
Market Scope and Global Craft Beer Market
Some of the major players operating in the craft beer market report are Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC, , Constellation Brands, Inc., Heineken N.V., The Gambrinus Company., Stone & Wood Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Company., UNITED BREWERIES LTD, Salt Lake Brewing Co., L.C., Diageo, BrewDog, Athletic Brewing Company, and Uiltje Craft Beer among others.
Regional Analysis for Craft Beer Market:
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Craft Beer Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
• Growing millennial population
The rising popularity of organic alcoholic beverages, as well as the growing millennial population, are driving the growth of the craft beer market.
• Rise in social media marketing
Rising disposable income, an increase in the number of female drinkers, and increased social media marketing are important factors acting as craft beer market growth determinants in the forecast period
Opportunity
The market's overall growth has been tempered by changing consumer lifestyles and preferences. Furthermore, rapid urbanisation and an increasing population are expected to accelerate the market's overall growth.
Restraints
On the other hand, the high excise duties may pose a significant challenge to the market growth rate during the forecast period. The fluctuation in raw material prices, on the other hand, is expected to stifle market growth.
This craft beer market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the craft beer market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
To check the complete Table of Content click here: @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-craft-beer-market
The following are the reasons for obtaining the project report:
• Gain a full grasp of the global marketplace through efficient operational ideas, Craft Beer Market share analyses, and effective market positioning methods.
• Understand the fundamental market scenario as well as the crucial industries
• Consider key classes based on in-depth value and volume analysis.
• Current market trends, evolving design efforts, and changing market scenarios may benefit enterprises in the healthcare cognitive computing Craft Beer Market.
Key Pointers Covered in This Craft Beer Market Research Report:
• Craft Beer Market Size
• Craft Beer Market New Sales Volumes
• Craft Beer Market Replacement Sales Volumes
• Installed Base
• Craft Beer Market By Brands
• Craft Beer Market Procedure Volumes
• Craft Beer Market Product Price Analysis
• Craft Beer Market FMCG Outcomes
• Craft Beer Market Cost of Care Analysis
• Regulatory Framework and Changes
• Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
• Craft Beer Market Shares in Different Regions
• Recent Developments for Market Competitors
• Craft Beer Market Upcoming Applications
• Craft Beer Market Innovators Study
Access for Full Reports@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-craft-beer-market
Browse Related Reports:
Europe food storage container market By Material (Metal, Plastics, Glass, Acrylic, Ceramic, Silicone, Paper, and Others), Purpose (Microwave Compatible, Airtight Container, and Others), Shape (Round, Square, and Others), Capacity (Less Than 100 Ml, 100-500 Ml, 500-1000 Ml, 1000-1500 Ml, 1500-2000 Ml, More Than 2000 Ml), Technology (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Stretch Blow Molding, Thermoforming, and Others), Size (Small, Medium, Large), Appearance (Transparent and Colored) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-food-storage-container-market
Asia-Pacific Food Storage Container Market, By Material (Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Plastic and Others), Product (Bottles and jars, cans, Cups and Tubs, boxes and others), Packaging Type (Rigid packaging, Semi-rigid packaging and Flexible packaging), Application (Grain Mill Products, Dairy Goods, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery Products and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-food-storage-container-market
Middle East & Africa Food Storage Container Market By Material (Metal, Plastics, Glass, Acrylic, Ceramic, Silicone, Paper and Others), Purpose (Microwave Compatible, Airtight Container and Others), Shape (Round, Square and Others), Capacity (Less than 100 ml, 100-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-1500 ml, 1500-2000 ml, More than 2000 ml), Technology (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Stretch Blow Molding, Thermoforming and Others), Appearance (Transparent and Colored), Function (Storage, Conveying & Transport, Picking, Handling, Interlinked Workstations and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-food-storage-container-market
North America Food Storage Container Market By Material (Metal, Plastics, Glass, Acrylic, Ceramic, Silicone, Paper and Others), Purpose (Microwave Compatible, Airtight Container and Others), Shape (Round, Square and Others), Capacity (Less than 100 ml, 100-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-1500 ml, 1500-2000 ml, More than 2000 ml), Technology (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Stretch Blow Molding, Thermoforming and Others), Appearance (Transparent and Colored), Function (Storage, Conveying & Transport, Picking, Handling, Interlinked Workstations and Others), End-User (Household, Bakery & Confectionary, Chocolates, Convenience Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Condiments & Spices, Dairy Products and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-food-storage-container-market
Global Goat Milk Market,By Product (Milk, Cheese, Milk Powder, Other), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Medical & Pharmacy Store, Online), https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-goat-milk-market
U.K. Oat Milk Market, By Product Type (Refrigerated Oat Milk and Shelf Stable Oat Milk), Category (Organic and Conventional), Formulation (Sweetened and Unsweetened), Flavor (Unflavored/Original and Flavored), Claim (Regular/No Claim, Gluten Free, Nut Free, Artificial Preservatives & Color Free, and Others), Fortification (Regular and Fortified), Packaging Type (Tetra Packs, Bottles, and Can), https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/uk-oat-milk-market
About Us:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries includes.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here