Pennsylvania American Water to Restrict Route 372 (First Avenue) for Utility Improvement in Parkesburg Borough

King of Prussia, PA – Pennsylvania American Water is planning a lane closure on Route 372 (First Avenue) between Bridge Street and West Street in Parkesburg Borough, Chester County, beginning Wednesday, August 10, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through February 2023.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Pennsylvania American Water will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.





Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797









