Bridge Rehabilitation Beginning Next Week on Route 49 in Lawrence Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge rehabilitation project will begin next week on the bridge carrying Route 49 over Baldwin Creek in Lawrence Township, Tioga County.

On Monday, August 8, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will begin work on the bridge which is located approximately 3 miles east of Elkland Borough. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect shifted 2-lane conditions and on occasion single lane conditions with flaggers.



Work on this project is expected to be completed in June of 2023, weather permitting. HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $823,770, bridge rehabilitation project. Work includes bridge repairs, epoxy overlay on the bridge deck, and miscellaneous construction.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

