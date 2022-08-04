Submit Release
Conservation Jobs Corps Graduates Class of 2022

Maryland Teens Complete Outdoor Jobs Skills Program 

Photo of group of youths and staff outside

Photo by Luke Terrell, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

More than three dozen young Marylanders celebrated their graduation from the Conservation Jobs Corps August 2 after five weeks of job training, conservation education, hard work, and fun.

The ceremony was held at Sandy Point State Park in Anne Arundel County with former Veterans Conservation Corps crew leader Calvin Ogburn as the keynote speaker.

The Maryland Conservation Jobs Corps is a summer program that provides opportunities for students ages 14-17 to complete hands-on projects throughout Maryland’s State Parks. They engage in tasks that benefit communities and public lands while learning about public service and stewardship. They also participate in exciting outdoor activities, including camping and wildlife observation.

Under the leadership of Maryland Park Service staff, crews throughout Maryland worked on a variety of projects, including storm and trash cleanup, trail work, native tree and pollinator garden planting, invasive plant removal, and trail-related construction and maintenance projects.

 

