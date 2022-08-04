Jeff Boone To Form Chamber Of Commerce Board Of Directors For Florida's CD 10

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Democratic Congressional candidate Jeff Boone will form a Board of Directors comprised of presidents of the various central Florida Chambers of Commerce.

“The chambers have similar objectives for their members and communities. Our campaign is focused on bringing people together to deliver results for the people. By meeting monthly with the chambers, we’ll discuss and implement initiatives in our district for economic development, helping small businesses grow, creating jobs and addressing our kitchen tables concerns. I’ll propose in Congress to reduce taxes for local, women and minority-owned businesses and to provide tax benefits to companies investing in our communities and creating jobs," Said Boone.

According to Boone, “I’ve had the opportunity to discuss forming the Board of Directors at events with members of several chambers.

"Those chambers including the Winter Park Chamber, the Dr. Phillips Chamber, the Puerto Rican, and Hispanic Chambers, the Asian-American, Pacific Islander, Indian American and Brazilian-American Chambers of Commerce; etc. They have all been supportive of the idea and the need for the chambers to come together for the people.

"The future of our district is too important to leave to the questionable judgment of career politicians or the inexperience of young candidates. I will leverage my 32 years of financial and business experience to bring government and business together to help educate, train, employ and house our community members. It’s important to me and our team to constantly be in touch with community members to directly resolve our issues by knowing the pulse of the people.”

Boone also plans on forming a Board from the district’s Democratic Caucuses as well.