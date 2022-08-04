DNA Polymerase Market Trends, Developments, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Reports And Data

The Global DNA Polymerase Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 568.3 Million at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2030

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global DNA polymerase market size is expected to reach USD 568.3 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rise in number of genetic disorder-based researches and increasing adoption of Taq DNA Polymerase for thermal tolerance and high efficiency are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for DNA polymerase in polymerase chain reactions is expected to boost growth of DNA polymerase market in near future. Increasing number of researches related to disease diagnosis in humans has led to increased adoption of DNA polymerase in laboratories. Eukaryotic DNA polymerase is widely used in research laboratories due to its easy availability from eukaryotic model organisms that can be genetically manipulated to obtain optimal strains of the enzyme. Thermostability and robustness of Taq DNA polymerase makes it a key component in polymerase chain reactions, that involve denaturation of sample DNA at high temperatures, which increases demand for Taq DNA polymerase. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in near future. Rising demand for Taq DNA polymerase due to its heat resistance and durability properties is expected to propel market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing adoption of DNA polymerase due to its exonuclease proofreading activity has led to increased demand for DNA polymerase, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Leading Players: Sigma-Aldrich Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Yeasen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., GENAXXON bioscience, Promega Corporation, Cytiva Lifesciences, SBS Genetech Co., Ltd., BDI Biotech, and GenTegra LLC.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Biotechnological segment is expected to account for largest market share over the forecast period. Increasing usage of DNA polymerases in in-vivo manipulation of DNA and disease diagnosis is driving growth of the segment.

DNA replication segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in global DNA polymerase market between 2022 and 2030. Rising demand for DNA polymerase in DNA replication in pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors is driving revenue growth of the segment. Rising demand for customized DNA polymerases is also increasing demand for DNA polymerases, which is expected to boost growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific DNA polymerase market is expected to account for largest revenue share in global market over the forecast period. Rapid growth of pharmaceutical industry, in which DNA polymerase plays an essential part is expected to drive market revenue growth. Rapid improvements in DNA polymerase according to need of specific reactions is another factor expected to increase revenue growth of DNA polymerase market.

In December 2021, SBS Genetech Co., Ltd. announced decrease in price of their mutant Proteinase K at USD 40/g. Mutant Proteinase K is one of the best-selling products of SBS Genetech Co., Ltd., which has been one of the earliest Chinese companies to provide scientific solutions to biological scientists and researchers. This announcement is expected to increase demand for mutant Proteinase K, whose activity has been increased by 30% with development of technology.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global DNA Polymerase Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Prokaryotic DNA Polymerase

Eukaryotic DNA Polymerase

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnological Industry

Research Laboratories

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

DNA Replication

PCR

DNA Sequencing

Others

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

