TAIWAN, August 4 - Presidential Office calls on China to exercise restraint, asks for international unity to maintain peace and security

On August 4, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) stated that beginning at approximately 1:56 pm this afternoon China fired a total of 11 Dongfeng series ballistic missiles into waters to the northeast, southwest, and east of Taiwan. The spokesperson asked the public to remain calm, as national security and military units immediately detected the missiles and activated the relevant defense systems to ensure national security.

Spokesperson Chang said that China's continued, deliberately heightened military threats, especially military activities conducted in busy international flight and shipping routes, have unilaterally undermined the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and impeded international freedom of navigation and normal global trade operations. Spokesperson Chang called on China to act with reason and exercise restraint.

Spokesperson Chang said that President Tsai Ing-wen has a full, comprehensive, real-time understanding of the situation. The national security team and all military units also have a comprehensive grasp of all the relevant information, are in close coordination and communication with other government agencies, and are cooperating with like-minded regional and neighboring countries to respond as necessary and appropriately.

Spokesperson Chang emphasized that we will resolutely defend our national sovereignty, our territory, and our security, and stand as a bulwark of democracy and freedom, and that Taiwan will not back down. The Presidential Office calls on all Taiwan citizens to come together and all political parties to stand united, together with our global democratic partners, to jointly deter China's unilateral and irrational military actions, and maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and throughout the region.