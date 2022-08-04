Calcium Propionate Market to Worth USD 441.4 Million at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

High preference of consumers towards the fresh food, increasing demand for food with proper hygiene due to large health concerns are Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Calcium Propionate market was reported the value of USD 290.7 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 441.4 Million by the end of the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Calcium Propionate is added to different food products, as it helps to keep the food fresh by protecting it from mold and bacteria. It is produced with the process of fermentation of bacteria. Calcium Propionate acts as an antimicrobial agent. It helps to vanish microorganisms such as bacteria, algae, viruses, and fungi. Therefore, the calcium propionate is considered as the most ideal product used as a preservative in the bakery. Also, Calcium Propionate is utilized as a feed supplement to increase the shelf life of food products.

The calcium propionate is an organic salt propionic acid. It find in two forms, powder or liquid form. It is a source of energy for dairy transition cows. Calcium propionate is also used as a mold inhibitor in different dairy products, pharmaceuticals, livestock feed, cosmetics, and some other agricultural applications. It is used as a guarantee for safety of food. The use calcium propionate depends upon factors such as, climatic conditions, kind of product and other such factors.

The large demand for food products across the globe due to increasing per capita consumption, the high demand for products which are good for health and having long shelf life these are the driving factors for the calcium propionate market. However, the cases of headaches, stomach ache have been reported by many consumers and also some cases witnessed the case of diabetes due to consumption of food involving use of calcium propionate as a preservative. Also, the rise in the prices of calcium propionate will create hindrance to the growth of the calcium propionate market.

Major companies Niacet Corporation, Addcon, Impextraco, Macco Organiques, Perstorp Holdings AB, Kemira Oyj, A.M. Food Chemicals Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, and Fine Chemicals.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Calcium propionate market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 5.9 % and 5.6% CAGR, respectively. Increasing usage of preservative contents across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the growth during forecast period across all regions.

On the basis of form perspective, the calcium propionate is subdivided into dry and liquid. The dry segment is estimated to dominate the market with the highest CAGR of 6%, and hold the largest share of 75%. The dry segment was valued at USD 205.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach the value of USD 325.8 million by the end of the year 2026. Due to its easiness of mixing and properties of improved the dispersion all over the food matrix, its demand is growing.

The food is the dominating the calcium propionate application segment which holds 40% of the global. The Asia Pacific is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Europe regions

Livestock feed is expected to be the fastest growing segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.1%. However, side effects associated with the product and expensive cost are major challenge for the growth of this market segment

Other Application segment (that includes cosmetics, agriculture, chemicals) was valued at USD 32 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach the value of USD 48.2 Million by the end of the year 2026.

North America is accounted for the 32% of the global calcium propionate market. The large demand for food & beverage industry in the area will likely to help witness growth.

The Increasing prices of acids and the changing demand from preservative foods to the natural products are likely to hinder the growth during the forecast period.

Segments covered in the report:

Form (Volume in Kilo Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

Powder

Liquid

Application (Volume in Kilo Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

Food

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Meat & Seafood

Others

Pharmaceutical

Beverages

Live Stock Feed

Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Volume in Kilo Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

US.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

