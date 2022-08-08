Ultimate Pet Nutrition Partners with NextPaw to Help Shoppers Find and Buy from Local Pet Retail Stores
Ultimate Pet Nutrition has just made it easier for pet parents to find and buy Ultimate Pet Nutrition products for local pickup or delivery.
We are giving pet parents an additional place to find local retailers and purchase Ultimate Pet Nutrition products right in their backyard!”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultimate Pet Nutrition has just made it easier for pet parents to find and buy Ultimate Pet Nutrition products for local pickup or delivery through the brand’s new partnership with NextPaw.
NextPaw will enable more than 1,000 stores that sell the brand to begin accepting orders for local pickup or delivery.
Ultimate Pet Nutrition will now be providing new features that shoppers now expect from both retailers and brands. NextPaw’s Technology enables shoppers to find what they need online and pick it up nearby or to have it shipped to their door by a local retail store. NextPaw’s mission is to help shoppers find and buy a brand’s in-stock products when they need to buy, and where they’d like to buy.
NextPaw and the Ultimate Pet Nutrition’s team worked together to deploy a powerful new Store Locator Solution designed to eliminate friction in a shopper's purchase journey by directing them to a nearby store and to the products they need for pickup or delivery without ever leaving the manufacturer’s website. Not only can consumers shop at the local store online, but they can read reviews, browse photos, learn about services, see upcoming events, and view promotions a store may be running. All of which help consumers choose the right store for them.
“We are so excited to be working with NextPaw to help local stores reach pet parents in their community. Our partnership with NewPaw is giving pet parents an additional place to find local retailers and purchase Ultimate Pet Nutrition products right in their backyard!”
-Missy, Retail Marketing Manager, Ultimate Pet Nutrition
Pet retail stores that work with Ultimate Pet Nutrition can now claim their free NextPaw business listing at NextPaw.com, which puts the retailer in control of the online experience their store presents to shoppers. The retail store is able to connect their product catalog to claim their listing in order to start receiving in-stock inquiries and product sales across a growing network of pet food and supply brands.
Shoppers want what they want when they want it. It’s critical that pet retail stores show up across the channels that consumers use every day. Ultimate Pet Nutrition is excited to activate its brand channel to their stores in order to help shoppers find and buy from a store near them.
We are excited to take this journey with Ultimate Pet Nutrition and to help their retail partners become more successful by sending them more customers.
At Ultimate Pet Nutrition we believe that optional nutrition is the key to a happy life – and that's why we strive to give your pet the most advanced nutritional solutions on the market. Ultimate Pet Nutrition is a protein focused food with 95% of the formula coming from meat and organs, the other 5% is a blend of fiber packed whole foods. All food formulas, treats and supplements are crafted by Dr. Gary Richter, who was Holistic Practitioner of the Year from the AHVA in 2019.
