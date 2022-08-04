Oncology Information Systems Market To Hit USD 5,538.66 Million by 2030 | Industry Statistics

Oncology Information Systems Market by

Oncology information systems market size was valued at $3,082.3 Million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5,538.66 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6%.

The growth of the global OIS market is attributed to rise in cancer cases and increase in adoption of technologically advanced treatments.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of cancer cases and various treatment patterns coupled with availability of several OIS with improved features have boosted the growth of the global oncology information system market. However, high cost associated with the system and lack of trained workforce for handling healthcare management and information technology systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in use of artificial intelligence and development of plethora of products would open new opportunities in the future.

The global oncology information systems market size was valued at $3,082.3 Million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5,538.66 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2030.

Oncology information systems (OIS) enable management of patient profiles by combining surgical, radiation, and medical oncology information in one system. Moreover, these systems facilitate management of treatment plans & schedules of cancer patients and predict the results of the treatment. Safety and efficiency of cancer treatment is improved by use of these systems, owing to their ability to predict the treatment outcome.

Impact of Covid-19 on Oncology Information System Market-

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to global economic recession. Moreover, non-essential procedures were postponed due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

The demand for OIS solutions experienced a decline due to shut down of hospitals and oncology clinics.

The major factor that drives the OIS market is surge in the cancer cases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death across the globe, and approximately 70% of deaths due to cancer occur in low and middle income countries. By 2040, the number of new cancer cases per year are expected to rise to 29.5 million and the number of cancer-related deaths are expected to be 16.4 million. Thus, rise in prevalence of cancer is anticipated to drive the oncology information systems market.

Based on product & services, the services segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.

On the basis of application, the medical oncology segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The report offers an analysis of the global oncology information system market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The global oncology information system market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Accuray Incorporated, BMSI Partners Inc., (Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.), Cerner Corporation, CureMD Corporation, Elekta AB, F. Hoffmann LA Roche AG (Flatiron Health, Inc.), Siemens AG (Siemens Healthnieers), Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, and Nasdaq Inc. (RaySearch Laboratories AB).

