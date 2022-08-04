Luxury Pen Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5%: Straits Research

The global luxury pen market size was valued at USD 2,290 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 3,800 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Europe is the world's largest market for luxury pens and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States , Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A luxury pen is a high-end product with distinct qualities that can be adapted to the user's needs. It can be found in a variety of styles and colors. The demand for luxury pens has surged in recent years. Due to greater per capita wealth, the need for a luxury pen has outpaced the market for a standard pen. Rising disposable income and changing trends also affect the global luxury pens market. Additionally, extensive research and development and new product development provide immense potential for the global luxury pens market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/luxury-pen-market/request-sample





Rising Disposable Income and Changing Trends Stimulate the Demand for Luxury Pens

The increasing discretionary income of individuals worldwide, particularly in developing countries, can be attributed to the growing global luxury pen market. After deducting taxes and other necessary expenses, disposable income is the amount of money left over. This allows individuals to spend or save properly, partly responsible for the increased demand for luxury pens. As disposable income rises worldwide due to lower taxes, lower essential expenses, and other factors, individuals can save a higher proportion of their income for non-essential products and services. Consumers in developing economies can indulge in luxury products as their salaries rise. The increasing demand for luxury goods in developing economies will fuel the future rise of luxury pens.





Extensive R&D and New Product Development Create Lucrative Market Opportunities

The introduction of a new product with improved characteristics may provide an opportunity for the global luxury pen market to expand. Design innovations and technological adoption can open up new chances for market growth. Manufacturers, for example, can strategically engage in product development by changing luxury pen nibs with platinum and other precious metals or merging the pens with new technological breakthroughs such as tracking systems or data sending devices (where one can transmit anything they write or draw to anywhere in the world). It is anticipated to pave the path for market expansion.

Furthermore, people's need for branded products to boost their self-esteem can contribute to worldwide market growth. With high demand comes high competition. To compete in the domestic and global luxury pen market, players must put in extra effort to increase output and polish their production processes, innovation, and prices. Instead of flooding the market with new items, more emphasis should be placed on improving existing products and expanding the client base. This can be accomplished by encouraging people to purchase luxury pens with lower price tags, which will grow the market. Simultaneously, they must continue to invest in R&D, strategic acquisitions, and collaborations, lest a competitor overtakes them with a revolutionary new product.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.80 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors A.T Cross Co. | Caran D'ache | Faber-Castell | Grayson Tighe | Hugo Boss | Jack Row | Montblanc | Conklin Pens | Fisher Space Pen | Bentley Motors | Bespoke British Pens Ltd Key Market Opportunities Extensive R&D and New Product Development to Impede the Market Growth Key Market Drivers Rising Disposable Income and Changing Trends to Boost Market Opportunities

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/luxury-pen-market





Regional Insights

Europe has the world's largest market for luxury pens and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Europe has maintained its dominance in the luxury pen market, accounting for the lion's total market share. With the increased buying of luxury items worldwide , the demand for luxury pens is also growing. As people in the country become more worried about their image, the need for luxury pens from the European market is projected to climb dramatically. Consumer affluence and expanding disposable incomes have provided profitable prospects for market participants who offer their products throughout the region.

North America is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 325 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. Luxury pens are becoming more popular in North America, owing to a growth in the number of consumers who want to buy luxury pens as collectors, as well as company promotions on luxury pen brands. The luxury pen market in the United States is predicted to expand as vintage pen enthusiasts go deeper into rare and antique pens, generating more significant demand for these high-end pens. Furthermore, more and more festivals are showing pens, increasing collector demand for higher-grade luxury pens .

Given the existence of prestigious pen manufacturers in countries such as Japan, China, Hong Kong, and India, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region. They make the best luxury pens in the world. Japan, for example, has plants and gear for creating, polishing, and assembling premium pens. They also have many experts who work on the design of luxury pens. These countries' rising middle-class earnings have opened new chances for these established luxury companies.





Key Highlights

The global luxury pen market size was valued at USD 2,290 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 3,800 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on type, the global luxury pens market is segmented into Ball Point Pens, Converter Pens, Fountain Pens, Roller Ball Pens, Fine Liner Pens, Stylus Pens, Multifunctional Pens, Brush Pens, and Die Pens. Ball Point Pens is known to have the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

the global luxury pens market is segmented into Ball Point Pens, Converter Pens, Fountain Pens, Roller Ball Pens, Fine Liner Pens, Stylus Pens, Multifunctional Pens, Brush Pens, and Die Pens. Ball Point Pens is known to have the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on application, the global luxury pens market is segmented into Calligraphy, Screenwriting, and Document Marking. Document Marking holds the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

the global luxury pens market is segmented into Calligraphy, Screenwriting, and Document Marking. Document Marking holds the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, the global luxury pens market is segmented into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others. Specialty Stores hold the highest market share and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

the global luxury pens market is segmented into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others. Specialty Stores hold the highest market share and are estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Region-wise, the global luxury pen market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe commands the leading position in the global market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/luxury-pen-market/request-sample





Competitive Players

The key players in the global luxury pen market are

A.T Cross Co

Caran D'ache

Faber-Castell

Grayson Tighe

Hugo Boss

Jack Row

Montblanc

Conklin Pens

Fisher Space Pen

Bentley Motors

Bespoke British Pens Ltd

Global Luxury Pens Market: Segmentation

By Type

Ball Point Pens

Converter Pens

Fountain Pens

Roller Ball Pens

Fine Liner Pens

Stylus Pens

Multifunctional Pens

Brush Pens

Die Pens

By Application

Calligraphy

Screenwriting

Document Marking

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

South America





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Luxury Pen Market Definition

1.2 Luxury Pen Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Luxury Pen Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Product Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Ball Point

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Converter

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Fountain

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Roller Ball

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.6 Fine Line

5.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.7 Stylus

5.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.8 Multifunctional

5.8.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.9 Brush

5.9.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.10 Die

5.10.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Calligraphy

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Screenwriting

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Document Marking

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Distribution Channels Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Hypermarket and Supermarket

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Speciality Stores

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4 Online Retail

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Regional Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Economic Overview

8.2.2 Market Scenario

8.2.3 U.S.

8.2.4 Canada

8.2.5 Mexico

8.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.1 Economic Overview

8.3.2 Market Scenario

8.3.3 Brazil

8.3.4 Argentina

8.3.5 Colombia

8.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Economic Overview

8.4.2 Market Scenario

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 The U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1 Economic Overview

8.5.2 Market Scenario

8.5.3 China

8.5.4 Japan

8.5.5 India

8.5.6 Australia

8.5.7 South Korea

8.5.8 Rest Of APAC

8.6 Middle East

8.6.1 Economic Overview

8.6.2 Market Scenario

8.6.3 South Arabia

8.6.4 The UAE

8.6.5 Qatar

8.6.6 Oman

8.6.7 Turkey

8.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

8.7 Africa

8.7.1 Economic Overview

8.7.2 Market Scenario

8.7.3 Nigeria

8.7.4 South Africa

8.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

9 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1 Competition Dashboard

9.2 Industry Structure

9.3 A.T Cross Co.

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.3.4 Portfolio

9.4 Caran D'ache

9.5 Faber-Castell

9.6 Grayson Tighe

9.7 Hugo Boss

9.8 Jack Row

9.9 Montblanc

9.10 Conklin Pens

9.11 Fisher Space Pen

9.12 Bentley Motors

9.13 Bespoke British Pens Ltd.

10 Conclusion & Recommendation

11 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/luxury-pen-market/toc





Market News

In July 2022, Makoba Pens launched Exclusive Boutique for Limited Edition Pens. The new store opened on July 10 at Greater Kailash 1, one of Delhi's most desirable addresses. Mayakoba, with headquarters in Chennai, is a ten-year-old brand of luxury pens in India.

Makoba Pens launched Exclusive Boutique for Limited Edition Pens. The new store opened on July 10 at Greater Kailash 1, one of Delhi's most desirable addresses. Mayakoba, with headquarters in Chennai, is a ten-year-old brand of luxury pens in India. In May 2022, Writing and drawing instruments manufacturer Caran d'Ache anchored its presence on its home turf in Switzerland with a new pop-up boutique at Basel SBB railway station.





News Media

Global Digital Signature Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28% by 2030

Asia-Pacific to Hold Lion’s Share in the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market

Environmental Concerns Prompting the Increased Use of Kraft Papers

Rising Disposable Income and Interest Towards Luxury Writing Products to Drive Market Growth





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

GPS Tracking Device Market Information by End-user (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense), Technology (Advance Tracker, Standalone Tracker), Type (Data Loggers), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Applicant Tracking System Market Information by Component (Software, Service), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), Organization Size, Verticals (BFSI, Retail), and Regions — Forecast till 2030

Vehicle Tracking System Market Information by Type (Passenger and Commercial), Technology (GPS), Component (Software and Hardware), End-User, and Regions-Forecast till 2027

Motion Tracking System Market Information by Type (Ultrasonic, Optical, Magnetic) Application (Wireless, Head, Hand & Finger) End User (Sports, Medical, Military) Region — Forecast Till 2026

Recycled Paper Market Information by Application (Newsprint Paper), Source of Collection (Industries, Offices), End-Use Industries (Printing and Paper), and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com