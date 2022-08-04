Brain Health Supplements Market is projected to reach USD 15.59 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.31%: Straits Research

The global brain health supplements market size was valued at USD 7.60 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 15.59 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 8.31% from 2022 to 2030. North America led the market in 2021. In North America, mental health problems are driving demand for the medication.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain health supplements contain natural and herbal components that boost brain function. These supplements contain ginseng, echinacea, ginkgo biloba, curcumin, lion's mane, vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and bioflavonoids. Supplements come as tablets, capsules, soft gels, powders, and syrups. Cognitive enhancers improve memory, concentration, attention, sleep, mood, ageing, and motor skills. Regularly using brain health supplements can lessen the risk of anxiety, dementia, depression, Alzheimer's, and other neurodegenerative illnesses.

Natural chemicals with brain-healthy properties are brain supplements. Vitamins B and C help the brain and nerve system. Herbal ingredient R&D drives the global market for brain health supplements. Herbal medications' medicinal and pharmacological uses are being explored. Brain health supplement producers have also increased.





Global Brain Health Supplements Market: Drivers

Mental Health Issues Are Rising

Dementia, Alzheimer, and brain cancer will rise in prevalence, boosting the market. In September 2021, the WHO reported that 55 million people worldwide had dementia, with 10 million new cases each year.

Ageing population also boosts brain health supplement business. Alzheimer's and other dementias are widespread in the elderly. A Population Reference Bureau estimate projects that by 2060, 23% of Americans will be 65 or older. This is roughly a two-thirds rise from 52 million today.

Growing R&D And Online Sales

Rising demand for brain-health supplements is largely due to herbal R&D. Organic medications and supplements have health benefits. Thus, the number of companies producing brain health supplements influences market growth.

Due to busy schedules and financial or familial stress, people need more brain health vitamins . Product availability at pharmacies fuels market expansion. As drugstores multiply, demand for mental health products rises. Internet sales are also predicted to rise rapidly, which will help the market flourish. Online buying is growing because consumers value convenience.

Global Brain Health Supplements Market: Key Future Opportunities

Technological Advances Create New Opportunities

Other growth-inducing features include product upgrades like the introduction of organic, sustainably-grown variants. These are made with organic, sustainably-grown ingredients. Consumers are more aware of the benefits of naturally produced, high-quality dietary supplements and are using them to fill nutritional gaps in their meals. Key market players are adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches to strengthen their position in the global market for brain health supplements. In July 2017, Mannatech, Inc. announced that GinMAX (Ginseng Supplement) would be offered in China. GinMAX improves focus, memory, and fatigue naturally. Each will offer attractive opportunities during the projection timeframe.





Report Scope

Increasing R&D Expenditures and A Burgeoning Online Sales Channel

Regional Overview of Global Brain Health Supplements Market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the Global Brain Health Supplements Market.

North America led the market in 2021. In North America, mental health problems are driving demand for the medication. According to data from the US National Library of Medicine, 75% of the adult population in the US consumes dietary supplements that promote brain health, energy, and performance. They contain vitamins, minerals, and herbs. These trends will likely boost the country's market. Loneliness and uncertainty about the future are important stressors for U.S. teens and young adults, according to 2020 APA research. In order for their brains to work properly, more adults will likely need brain health supplements.

Asia Pacific will expand fastest from 2022 to 2030. The rapidly developing education sectors in China and Japan, along with increased awareness of the necessity of good brain function, are expected to enhance demand for the product in the region. Multinational corporations combine with Chinese and Indian firms to produce natural medications. This tendency should boost organic products over the projection period. Alzheimer's disease is spreading in emerging countries like China and India, increasing demand for memory-enhancing medicines. Dementia cases are anticipated to rise from 23 million in 2015 to 71 million in 2050. Due to increased awareness of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, demand for memory enhancer products is expected to rise during the forecast period.





Key Highlights

The Global Brain Health Supplements Market Size was valued at USD 7.60 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 15.59 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 8.31% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 7.60 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 15.59 billion by 2030, increasing at a from 2022 to 2030. By Product, the Global Brain Health Supplements Market is segmented into Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract, and Vitamins and Minerals. Global revenue in 2021 was dominated by the natural molecule segment.

the Global Brain Health Supplements Market is segmented into Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract, and Vitamins and Minerals. Global revenue in 2021 was dominated by the natural molecule segment. By Application, the Global Brain Health Supplements Market is segmented into Memory Enhancement, Attention and Focus, Depression and Mood, Sleep and Recovery, Anti-aging and Longevity, and Stress & Anxiety. As of 2021, memory-enhancement products accounted for the highest global revenue share.

the Global Brain Health Supplements Market is segmented into Memory Enhancement, Attention and Focus, Depression and Mood, Sleep and Recovery, Anti-aging and Longevity, and Stress & Anxiety. As of 2021, memory-enhancement products accounted for the highest global revenue share. By Region, the Global Brain Health Supplements Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the greatest share of the market.





A list of major competitor companies in the Brain Health Supplements Market across the globe are,

AlternaScript

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

HVMN Inc.

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Peak Nootropics

Onnit Labs, Inc.

NOW Foods

Intelligent Labs

Accelerated Intelligence, Inc.

Quincy Bioscience, LLC

KeyView Labs, Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Natroll, LLC)

Clarity Nootropics





Global Brain Health Supplements Market: Segmentation

By Product

Natural Molecules

Herbal Extract

Vitamins and Minerals

By Application

Memory Enhancement

Attention and Focus

Depression and Mood

Sleep and Recovery

Anti-aging and Longevity

Stress & Anxiety

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Table of Content

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Brain Health Supplements Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Product Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Natural Molecules Market Size & Forecast Herbal Extract Market Size & Forecast Applications Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Memory Enhancement Market Size & Forecast Attention and Focus Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product By Applications Canada By Product By Applications Mexico By Product By Applications Latin America By Product By Applications Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product By Applications France By Product By Applications U.K. By Product By Applications Italy By Product By Applications Spain By Product By Applications Rest of Europe By Product By Applications Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product By Applications China By Product By Applications Australia By Product By Applications India By Product By Applications South Korea By Product By Applications Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product By Applications Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product By Applications South Africa By Product By Applications Kuwait By Product By Applications Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product By Applications Company Profile AlternaScript Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio HVMN Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Recent Developments

June 2022 - The issue over Aurobindo's Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA") for a generic deutetrabenazine product has been resolved by an agreement between Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc. and Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., two U.S. subsidiaries of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine), a product of Teva, is covered by a variety of patents that Teva has asserted against Aurobindo in a patent infringement lawsuit.

January 2022 - Ketone-IQTM is the next generation of the unique drinkable ketone that was developed by Health Via Modern Nutrition (HVMN), a firm that specialises in metabolic health and was an early pioneer in the development of drinkable ketone technology.





