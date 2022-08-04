Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Sabry

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry today in Phnom Penh on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum. Secretary Blinken congratulated Minister Sabry on his recent appointment. He reiterated the United States’ support for the people of Sri Lanka, highlighting over $179 million in U.S assistance that will support Sri Lanka’s most vulnerable and bolster the country’s economy in this challenging time. He also emphasized the importance of working with the IMF to put Sri Lanka back on the path to economic stability. As Sri Lanka approaches this juncture, the Secretary emphasized the need to act in accordance with the country’s constitutional processes and to protect the human rights of all Sri Lankans, including the right to peaceful assembly.